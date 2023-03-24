Satellite News

Boom! Sierra Space blows up final inflatable space station module in initial test series (video)

Sierra Space just destroyed (on purpose) another space module, wrapping up a four-part test series designed to help ready its inflatable habitats for future space missions.

