Boom! Sierra Space blows up final inflatable space station module in initial test series (video)
Submit on Friday, March 24th, 2023 03:11
Sierra Space just destroyed (on purpose) another space module, wrapping up a four-part test series designed to help ready its inflatable habitats for future space missions.
