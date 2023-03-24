Hubble captures galactic jellyfish with bright tendrils of star formation (photo)
A distant spiral galaxy boasts bright streams of star-forming gas dripping from its central disk like tentacles of a jellyfish in a new Hubble Space Telescope photo.
