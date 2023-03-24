Rocket Lab lifts off with 2 satellites onboard after unexpected solar storm delays launch
The strongest solar storm in six years delayed Rocket Lab’s early morning launch on Friday, March 24, by 90 minutes, and space weather forecasters didn’t see coming.
