Alien mothership lurking in our solar system could be watching us with tiny probes, Pentagon official suggests
Submit on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 17:11
A draft paper by a Harvard scientist and the head of the Pentagon’s UFO office has raised the idea an alien mothership could be in the solar system, sending out tiny probes dubbed “dandelion seeds” to explore the planets within.
