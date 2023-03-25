Satellite News

Alien mothership lurking in our solar system could be watching us with tiny probes, Pentagon official suggests

Saturday, March 25th, 2023

A draft paper by a Harvard scientist and the head of the Pentagon’s UFO office has raised the idea an alien mothership could be in the solar system, sending out tiny probes dubbed “dandelion seeds” to explore the planets within.

