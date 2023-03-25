Blue Origin says it finally knows what caused its New Shepard rocket launch to fail last year
The September 2022 in-flight failure of Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital vehicle was caused by a problem with the vehicle’s engine nozzle, the company announced on Friday (March 24).
