Blue Origin says it finally knows what caused its New Shepard rocket launch to fail last year

Submit on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 02:11

The September 2022 in-flight failure of Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital vehicle was caused by a problem with the vehicle’s engine nozzle, the company announced on Friday (March 24).

