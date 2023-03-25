Skywatchers enjoy a night of surprise auroras as strongest solar storm in years hits Earth (photos)
A surprise solar storm supercharged auroras across the U.S. and Europe last night (March 23), with sightings of the colorful displays reported from as far south as New Mexico and Arizona.
