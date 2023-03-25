Watch Indian rocket launch final 36 OneWeb satellites tonight (March 25)
Submit on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 21:11
India’s most powerful rocket is scheduled to launch the final 36 satellites for OneWeb’s internet constellation Saturday night (March 25), and you can watch the action live.
This entry was posted on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.