Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

CNES astronaut Jean-Jacques Favier, 1st French scientist to fly in space, dies at 73

Submit on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 19:11

Jean-Jacques Favier, who in 1996 became the sixth astronaut and first scientist from France to launch into space, has died at the age of 73. Favier flew as an STS-78 payload specialist.

Related posts:

  1. Despite Delays, JAXA Deploys Satellite Antenna
  2. We may be in a ‘golden age’ of sample-return space missions
  3. Watch live Tuesday: SpaceX to launch 1st Starship high-altitude test flight
  4. Launch of Artemis 1 moon rocket delayed to Sept. 27 at the earliest

This entry was posted on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy