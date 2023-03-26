CNES astronaut Jean-Jacques Favier, 1st French scientist to fly in space, dies at 73
Submit on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 19:11
Jean-Jacques Favier, who in 1996 became the sixth astronaut and first scientist from France to launch into space, has died at the age of 73. Favier flew as an STS-78 payload specialist.
This entry was posted on Sunday, March 26th, 2023 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.