Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

‘All Systems Are Go’ Snoopy stage show debuts at NASA visitor complex

Submit on Monday, March 27th, 2023 20:11

Snoopy and NASA’s plans for exploring the moon received a “go” to launch as “All Systems Are Go,” a new stage show featuring life-size puppets, debuted at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Related posts:

  1. Watch live: SpaceX launching 60 new Starlink satellites today
  2. Meet Calypso, a daredevil mission concept to explore the surface of Venus
  3. Perseverance rover spies its shadow on Mars (photo)
  4. NASA’s InSight Mars lander has just weeks left to live

This entry was posted on Monday, March 27th, 2023 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
Generated by Feedzy