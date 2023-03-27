‘All Systems Are Go’ Snoopy stage show debuts at NASA visitor complex
Snoopy and NASA’s plans for exploring the moon received a “go” to launch as “All Systems Are Go,” a new stage show featuring life-size puppets, debuted at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
