How to watch NASA’s Artemis 2 moon crew reveal live online on April 3
Submit on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 21:11
On April 3, we’ll learn the identities of the three Americans and one Canadian who will fly around the moon on the Artemis 2 mission, and you can watch the big reveal live.
