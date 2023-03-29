Hubble telescope spies mysterious celestial object that defies classification
Submit on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 21:11
The Hubble Space Telescope has imaged celestial object Z-229-15, which is simultaneously classified as a Seyfert galaxy, an active galactic nucleus (AGN), and a quasar.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.