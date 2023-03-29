Tiny Lunar Flashlight moon probe is in trouble. NASA has one month to fix it.
Submit on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 03:11
Lunar Flashlight launched in December 2022 and has not made it to the moon yet. NASA still has some ideas to get the lunar probe on track in April as engineers battle fuel problems.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.