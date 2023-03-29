Satellite News

Tiny Lunar Flashlight moon probe is in trouble. NASA has one month to fix it.

Lunar Flashlight launched in December 2022 and has not made it to the moon yet. NASA still has some ideas to get the lunar probe on track in April as engineers battle fuel problems.

