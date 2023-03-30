Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

A tiny Eastern European cubesat measured the monster gamma-ray burst better than NASA. Here’s how

Submit on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 01:11

The brightest gamma-ray burst ever seen blinded all of NASA’s flagship gamma-ray missions last year. This tiny Eastern European cubesat, however, didn’t get overwhelmed.

Related posts:

  1. Russian Business Channel Teams With Eutelsat For Free-To-Air Broadcasting Via HotBird-6 Satellite
  2. Making the Switch – Cable to Satellite TV Has Never Been So Easy
  3. Listen to the Mars wind blow in these 1st sounds from the Perseverance rover
  4. Don’t miss the partial solar eclipse today, the last one of 2022

This entry was posted on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy