Boeing delays 1st Starliner astronaut mission again, targets July 21 liftoff
Submit on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 03:11
The first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner astronaut taxi has been pushed back by several additional months, with liftoff now targeted for July 21 at the earliest.
