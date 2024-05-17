Satellite News

NASA’s Juno probe captures fascinating high-resolution images of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa

During a close flyby of Europa, the Juno spacecraft was at an altitude of just 330 kilometers (220 miles) above the moon’s surface. It caught some awesome images, too.

