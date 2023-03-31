NASA aims to boost diversity at space agency with 2 high-ranking positions
NASA has appointed Steve Shih as the agency’s first diversity ambassador and Elaine Ho as the next associate administrator for the Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity.
