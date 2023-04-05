Satellite News

China’s Space Pioneer reaches orbit with Tianlong-2 rocket launch (video)

The launch of the Tianlong-2 rocket made history as the first liquid propellant rocket launched by a Chinese private company, which is the first start-up to successfully reach orbit on its first try.

