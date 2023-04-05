China’s Space Pioneer reaches orbit with Tianlong-2 rocket launch (video)
Submit on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 04:11
The launch of the Tianlong-2 rocket made history as the first liquid propellant rocket launched by a Chinese private company, which is the first start-up to successfully reach orbit on its first try.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.