Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Anuvu secures major capacity deal with Telesat

Submit on Monday, February 14th, 2022 20:51

Anuvu and Telesat have announced the largest yet in a series of satellite capacity deals, providing Anuvu and its customers with new Ka-band connectivity over the Southeastern US, the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and Central America.

Related posts:
SMOS launch date set
Replacement for damaged Proton rocket arrives at Baikonur
NASA awards launch services contract for ICON
Electron launches imaging satellites

Related posts:

  1. Globalstar Receives Qualcomm Duplex Satellite Data and Voice Module
  2. Hospital Administrators Utilize Satellite TV to Maintain Calmness and Order
  3. Tiny Astroscale satellite will test space junk cleanup tech with magnets
  4. On This Day in Space! April 11, 1960: ‘Project Ozma’ begins search for alien life

This entry was posted on Monday, February 14th, 2022 at 8:51 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»