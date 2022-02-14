Anuvu secures major capacity deal with Telesat
Anuvu and Telesat have announced the largest yet in a series of satellite capacity deals, providing Anuvu and its customers with new Ka-band connectivity over the Southeastern US, the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and Central America.
