Submit on Monday, February 14th, 2022 20:51

Anuvu and Telesat have announced the largest yet in a series of satellite capacity deals, providing Anuvu and its customers with new Ka-band connectivity over the Southeastern US, the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and Central America.

