NASA awards Rapid IV On-Ramp II contracts for spacecraft systems
Submit on Sunday, February 13th, 2022 21:40
NASA has awarded three contracts under the on-ramp feature of the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV (Rapid IV) contract. These multi-agency contracts are available to support all NASA centres and other federal agencies.
Related posts:
Globecomm Introduces Mobile Network For Low-Density Markets
Enhancing Your Home Lifestyle With Satellite TV
HDTV for Movies: Sharp and Comfortable
Baby Yoda lands in Minecraft Star Wars DLC
This entry was posted on Sunday, February 13th, 2022 at 9:40 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.