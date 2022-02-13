Submit on Sunday, February 13th, 2022 21:40

NASA has awarded three contracts under the on-ramp feature of the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV (Rapid IV) contract. These multi-agency contracts are available to support all NASA centres and other federal agencies.

