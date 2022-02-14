Satellite News

India’s PSLV launches three satellites

Monday, February 14th, 2022

Rocket: PSLV-C52; Payload: EOS-04 (formerly RISAT 1A), INSPIREsat-1, INS-2TD; Date: 14 February 2022, 0029 UTC; Launch site: Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, India. The satellites were deployed into 520 km × 533 km × 97.56 Sun-synchronous orbit.

