LockMart terminates agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
Submit on Monday, February 14th, 2022 20:51
Lockheed Martin Corporation announced it has terminated its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.
Related posts:
SMOS launch date set
Replacement for damaged Proton rocket arrives at Baikonur
NASA awards launch services contract for ICON
Electron launches imaging satellites
This entry was posted on Monday, February 14th, 2022 at 8:51 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.