Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

LockMart terminates agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

Submit on Monday, February 14th, 2022 20:51

Lockheed Martin Corporation announced it has terminated its agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

Related posts:
SMOS launch date set
Replacement for damaged Proton rocket arrives at Baikonur
NASA awards launch services contract for ICON
Electron launches imaging satellites

Related posts:

  1. Sirius + XM = Sirius XM
  2. The DirecTV Group Inc. results 2009
  3. Lockheed Martin Space Systems to eliminate 1,200 positions
  4. Telesat Canada results 2019

This entry was posted on Monday, February 14th, 2022 at 8:51 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«