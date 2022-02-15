Submit on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 21:03

A modified version of China’s Chang Zheng 8 rocket is scheduled to make its debut flight in the coming weeks to transport 22 satellites into orbit, a designer said.

Related posts:

EchoStar to provide Ku-band capacity to NPS

EMC Satcom collaborates with O3b Networks

East Africa’s Zuku TV to fully migrate to SES 5

KSAT wins NOK618 million contract with Space Norway