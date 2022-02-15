Modified Chang Zheng 8 to be launched
Submit on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 21:03
A modified version of China’s Chang Zheng 8 rocket is scheduled to make its debut flight in the coming weeks to transport 22 satellites into orbit, a designer said.
Related posts:
EchoStar to provide Ku-band capacity to NPS
EMC Satcom collaborates with O3b Networks
East Africa’s Zuku TV to fully migrate to SES 5
KSAT wins NOK618 million contract with Space Norway
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 9:03 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.