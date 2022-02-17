Vaya Space completes first suborbital test flight
Submit on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 20:41
Vaya Space announced the successful launch of its hybrid rocket from Mojave, California on 29 January 2022 operating under an existing U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver. The suborbital flight demonstrated its hybrid rocket design using 3D printed fuel grains created from recycled thermoplastics.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.