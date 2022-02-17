Satellite News

Vaya Space completes first suborbital test flight

Vaya Space announced the successful launch of its hybrid rocket from Mojave, California on 29 January 2022 operating under an existing U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) waiver. The suborbital flight demonstrated its hybrid rocket design using 3D printed fuel grains created from recycled thermoplastics.

