NSR’s In-Orbit Services report projects $14.3 billion in revenues
Submit on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 21:03
In its 5th year, NSR’s first to market In-Orbit Services: Satellite Servicing, ADR, and SSA, 5th Edition (IoSM5) forecasts US$14.3 billion in IoSM revenue, driven by Life Extension, generating US$4.7 billion through 2031. As the race to launch Non-GEO Satellite Constellation grows, thousands of satellites are set to launch through the coming decade growing demand for IoS, NSR said.
Related posts:
EchoStar to provide Ku-band capacity to NPS
EMC Satcom collaborates with O3b Networks
East Africa’s Zuku TV to fully migrate to SES 5
KSAT wins NOK618 million contract with Space Norway
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 at 9:03 pm and is filed under RESEARCH. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.