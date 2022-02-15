Submit on Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 21:03

In its 5th year, NSR’s first to market In-Orbit Services: Satellite Servicing, ADR, and SSA, 5th Edition (IoSM5) forecasts US$14.3 billion in IoSM revenue, driven by Life Extension, generating US$4.7 billion through 2031. As the race to launch Non-GEO Satellite Constellation grows, thousands of satellites are set to launch through the coming decade growing demand for IoS, NSR said.

