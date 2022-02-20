Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Northrop Grumman cargo vessel launched to the ISS

Submit on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 20:30

Rocket: Antares; Payload: Cygnus-17; Date: 19 February 2022, 1740 UTC; Launch site: Wallops Flight Facility, USA. The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the ISS at around 0935 UTC on 21 February.

Related posts:
Grohe Sees Potential For Galileo
RTE2 Now Broadcasting in HD on Ireland’s DTT Service
Saturn’s ocean moon Enceladus has fresh ice in unexpected place
NASA is about to land a helicopter on Mars for the first time

Related posts:

  1. Delay of the day: KSLV-1/STSAT-2
  2. Constructing a cosmodrome, Soviet style
  3. Launch of Resurs-P on track
  4. Delay of the day: Proton/Spektr-RG

This entry was posted on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 at 8:30 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»