Submit on Sunday, February 20th, 2022 20:30

Rocket: Antares; Payload: Cygnus-17; Date: 19 February 2022, 1740 UTC; Launch site: Wallops Flight Facility, USA. The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the ISS at around 0935 UTC on 21 February.

