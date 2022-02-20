Northrop Grumman cargo vessel launched to the ISS
Rocket: Antares; Payload: Cygnus-17; Date: 19 February 2022, 1740 UTC; Launch site: Wallops Flight Facility, USA. The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to arrive at the ISS at around 0935 UTC on 21 February.
