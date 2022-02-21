Satellite News

SpaceX launches another 46 Starlink satellites

Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 46 Starlink satellites; Date: 21 February 2022, 1444 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were released in a single batch about an hour after launch.

