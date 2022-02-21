SpaceX launches another 46 Starlink satellites
Submit on Monday, February 21st, 2022 20:50
Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: 46 Starlink satellites; Date: 21 February 2022, 1444 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The satellites were released in a single batch about an hour after launch.
