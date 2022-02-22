Satellite News

Nanoracks customer payloads launched on NG-17

Northrop Grumman’s recently launched 17th (NG-17) commercial resupply mission is carrying five Nanoracks customer payloads on board the Cygnus spacecraft to conduct experiments that will improve environmental research on Earth and demonstrate technology necessary for future in-space economies.

