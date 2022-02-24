Globalstar orders satellites from MDA, Rocket Lab to provide buses
Globalstar, Inc. announced that the company has entered into a satellite procurement agreement (the “Procurement Agreement”) with Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Corporation (“MDA”) pursuant to which Globalstar will acquire 17 new satellites that will replenish and extend the life of Globalstar’s existing constellation. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is the principal satellite bus subcontractor under the Procurement Agreement.
