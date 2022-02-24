Submit on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 20:03

Globalstar, Inc. announced that the company has entered into a satellite procurement agreement (the “Procurement Agreement”) with Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Corporation (“MDA”) pursuant to which Globalstar will acquire 17 new satellites that will replenish and extend the life of Globalstar’s existing constellation. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. is the principal satellite bus subcontractor under the Procurement Agreement.

