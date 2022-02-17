Eutelsat, Marlink extend partnership for GEO Ku-band satellite capacity
Submit on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 20:41
Eutelsat Communications and Marlink have agreed to extend their Global Maritime Partnership, initially signed in 2019, to support expansion in Africa and the Middle East (Red Sea and the Gulf) and to integrate the Americas and Asia into the portfolio of Eutelsat satellite capacity used by Marlink.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 17th, 2022 at 8:41 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.