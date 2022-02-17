Satellite News

Eutelsat, Marlink extend partnership for GEO Ku-band satellite capacity

Eutelsat Communications and Marlink have agreed to extend their Global Maritime Partnership, initially signed in 2019, to support expansion in Africa and the Middle East (Red Sea and the Gulf) and to integrate the Americas and Asia into the portfolio of Eutelsat satellite capacity used by Marlink.

