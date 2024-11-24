How amateur radio is connecting astronauts in space with kids on Earth
Submit on Sunday, November 24th, 2024 22:11
The Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) aims to inspire and educate youth in STEM through connecting astronauts in orbit with people on the ground.
This entry was posted on Sunday, November 24th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.