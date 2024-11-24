Satellite News

NASA tests cellphone-sized underwater robots for future ocean world missions (video)

Submit on Sunday, November 24th, 2024 20:11

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory recently tested prototypes of miniature, self-propelled robots designed to explore the hidden oceans of distant moons like Europa, Jupiter’s icy moon.

