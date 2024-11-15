Asteroid pieces brought to Earth help reveal how our solar system’s planets and moons grew
Samples collected from the near-Earth asteroid Ryugu have revealed clues about a primordial magnetic field that helped asteroids, planets and moons grow in our solar system.
