Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Is this the best Black Friday camera deal ever? The Canon EOS R5 is nearly $1500 off the MSRP

Submit on Friday, November 15th, 2024 02:11

The Canon EOS R5 could be the perfect Christmas present as this early Black Friday camera deal has nearly $1500 off the MSRP, its lowest-ever price.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, November 15th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»