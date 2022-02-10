Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Intelsat selecets Gilat’s New SkyEdge IV Platform for new satellite

Submit on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 20:53

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that Intelsat completed a strategic selection process and placed a significant initial order for Gilat’s new SkyEdge IV platform, which will be used for its latest high throughput satellite, Intelsat IS-40e, designed to augment inflight connectivity and mobile backhaul services over North America.

Related posts:

  1. Qinetiq To License Pop-up Antenna Via Andrew
  2. Watch live: NASA test fires Space Launch System rocket booster
  3. ‘Venus: Death of a Planet’: New ‘Cloud Cities’ documentary series imagines humans on the hellish world
  4. NASA, SpaceX are ‘go’ to launch Crew-2 astronauts to space station on Earth Day

This entry was posted on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«