Intelsat selecets Gilat’s New SkyEdge IV Platform for new satellite
Submit on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 20:53
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. announced that Intelsat completed a strategic selection process and placed a significant initial order for Gilat’s new SkyEdge IV platform, which will be used for its latest high throughput satellite, Intelsat IS-40e, designed to augment inflight connectivity and mobile backhaul services over North America.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.