EUMESAT awards GMV optical data services for Meteosat satellites
Submit on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 20:29
Following an open invitation to tender,GMV has been awarded a new contract by the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), located in Darmstadt (Germany) for the provision of Operational Optical Data Services to support the flight dynamics operations of its fleet of Meteosat (MSG and MTG) satellites in GEO.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 8:29 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.