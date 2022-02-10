Latest Astra rocket doesn’t make it into orbit; ELaNa 41 mission lost
Submit on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 20:53
The launch of Astra’s 3.3 rocket (LV 0008) ended in failure for a reason yet unknown. The rocket appeared to have reached an altitude of 104 km and then experienced a malfunction, sending the second stage tumbling after separation. Further details were not available at the time of writing this.
This entry was posted on Thursday, February 10th, 2022 at 8:53 pm and is filed under FAILURES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.