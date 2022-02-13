Soyuz launches 34 more OneWeb satellites (part II)
OneWeb confirmed the successful deployment of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana. This launch, the company’s first in 2022 and 13th overall, brings OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation to 428 satellites. It represents 66% of OneWeb’s planned 648 LEO satellite fleet.
