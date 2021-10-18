Lucy spacecraft healthy; but solar arrays being analysed
Following a successful launch on 16 October 2021, analysis of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft systems show the spacecraft is operating well and is stable. Lucy’s two solar arrays have deployed, and both are producing power and the battery is charging.
