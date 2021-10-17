Satellite News

China launches longest-ever crewed mission for space station construction

Rocket: Chang Zheng 2F; Payload: Shenzhou 13; Date: 15 October 2021, 1623 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. About 582 seconds after the launch, Shenzhou-13 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit.

