Atlas V launches Lucy mission to the Trojan asteroids
Submit on Sunday, October 17th, 2021 21:12
Rocket: Atlas V 401/Centaur; Payload: Lucy; Date: 16 October 2021, 0934 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, USA. The Atlas V delivered the Lucy spacecraft into an interplanetary trajectory.
This entry was posted on Sunday, October 17th, 2021 at 9:12 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.