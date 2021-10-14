Leaf Space adds five new ground stations to global network
Leaf Space, a provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, announced that the company is adding five ground stations to the company’s global Leaf Line Network. The new stations will be installed in West and South Australia, British Columbia, Iceland and Bulgaria further increasing Leaf Space’s capability to provide GSaaS solutions to its customers.
