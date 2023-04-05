Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Pink Moon rises overnight tonight! Catch April’s full moon in all its glory

Submit on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 23:11

April’s full moon rises tonight (April 5), and peaks in the early hours of Thursday morning. Yet despite its name, April’s Pink Moon never actually takes on a rosy hue.

Related posts:

  1. Globecomm Systems Closes Acquisition Of GlobalSat
  2. On This Day in Space! Jan. 31, 1961: Ham the chimpanzee takes flight
  3. Intriguing dark streaks on Mars may be caused by landslides after all
  4. Draconid meteor shower 2022: When, where & how to see it

This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy