Rare blood-red arc of light shines in the Scandinavian sky. What is it?
Submit on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 04:11
A river of hazy red light stretched across the night sky over Denmark after the most powerful solar storm to hit Earth for six years slammed into our planet. The rare phenomenon is not an aurora.
