James Webb Space Telescope sees Orion Nebula in a stunning new light (images)
Submit on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 17:11
The Orion Nebula may be a familiar astronomical sight over Earth but that hasn’t stopped the James Webb Space Telescope from seeing this star-forming region in a stunning new light.
This entry was posted on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.