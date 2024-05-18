Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

James Webb Space Telescope sees Orion Nebula in a stunning new light (images)

Submit on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 17:11

The Orion Nebula may be a familiar astronomical sight over Earth but that hasn’t stopped the James Webb Space Telescope from seeing this star-forming region in a stunning new light.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»