Scientists may have uncovered the oldest evidence of a meteoroid hitting Earth ever
Submit on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 20:12
Geologists have discovered the earliest evidence of a meteoroid collision with Earth: tiny fragments of melted rock that showered down on our planet 3.48 billion years ago.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 5th, 2023 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.