Medieval lunar eclipse observations show how volcanoes affect Earth’s climate
Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 02:11
Medieval tomes that recorded how the moon changed color during lunar eclipses could help reveal vital clues about the volcanic eruptions that may have triggered the Little Ice Age in Europe.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.