This new AI-powered computer model can predict dangerous solar storms
Submit on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 21:11
A new AI-powered computer model is trained to predict when and where solar storms will strike Earth, giving us time to prepare infrastructure that could be impacted, such as the power grid.
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.