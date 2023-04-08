ESA’s Jupiter mission JUICE is not ‘strong enough’ to orbit potentially life-harboring Europa. Here’s why
Submit on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 17:11
Europe’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) is setting out for an ambitious tour of Jupiter’s moons. But it will only take a brief glimpse of the potentially life-harboring Europa. Here’s why.
