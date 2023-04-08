NASA’s asteroid-smashing DART mission revealed how battered space rock Dimorphos formed
Observations by NASA’s DART spacecraft suggest that the asteroid Dimorphos formed from material flung into space by its spinning asteroid partner, Didymos.
