Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA’s asteroid-smashing DART mission revealed how battered space rock Dimorphos formed

Submit on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 00:11

Observations by NASA’s DART spacecraft suggest that the asteroid Dimorphos formed from material flung into space by its spinning asteroid partner, Didymos.

Related posts:

  1. Several Things a Satellite TV Provider Should Offer You
  2. Bernie Sanders in space! These inauguration mitten memes are out of this world
  3. Watch live early Thursday: Russian cosmonauts departing International Space Station
  4. New evidence for liquid water on Mars suggests the planet is geothermally active

This entry was posted on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
Generated by Feedzy