Zoom in on Mars like never before with this epic 3D map of the Red Planet

Submit on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 04:11

The interactive Global CTX Mosaic of Mars is the most detailed 3D map of Mars ever made. It was developed using 110,000 images taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

