Zoom in on Mars like never before with this epic 3D map of the Red Planet
Submit on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 04:11
The interactive Global CTX Mosaic of Mars is the most detailed 3D map of Mars ever made. It was developed using 110,000 images taken by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
This entry was posted on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.